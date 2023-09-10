"Sorry dude" - Former WWE Champion says he wouldn't bring CM Punk back if he were Vince McMahon or Triple H

A WWE Hall of Famer has made it clear that he wouldn't bring CM Punk back if he were Vince McMahon or Triple H.

Ever since Punk was terminated from AEW by Tony Khan, fans have been speculating about a possible WWE return for the ex-AEW star. Many fans believe that it's only a matter of time before McMahon sits down with Punk, and the two parties come to terms on a WWE return.

Kevin Nash recently discussed the hot topic with Sean Oliver on Kliq THIS podcast. The WWE legend is heavily against the idea of bringing CM Punk back to WWE. As per Nash, Punk is now similar to The Ultimate Warrior, one of the most controversial entities in WWE history. Check out what Nash said when Oliver asked him what he would do if he was Vince McMahon or Triple H:

"Sorry dude. He's already put himself on the mantle right next to The Ultimate Warrior. Go shake the ropes buddy. You're punching fu*king Luke Perry's son. Sucker punching Luke Perry's son. You're lucky old man's not around or he'd have you murdered." [0:42-1:06]

Kevin Nash once feuded with CM Punk on WWE TV

Kevin Nash cost Punk the WWE title at SummerSlam 2011. Punk defeated Cena in the main event of the show, and was then attacked by a returning Nash. Punk went on to berate Nash in a promo, and the latter demanded a match with the former WWE Champion.

Triple H booked himself in a match with Punk, however, and Nash and Punk never faced off in singles competition. Nash went on to face Triple H in a Sledgehammer Ladder match at WWE TLC 2011. The Game picked up the big win over his real-life best friend and put an end to the feud.

