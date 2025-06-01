“Sorry” - Rhea Ripley issues an apology after accidental moment at non-WWE event

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley made an appearance at Netflix’s Tudum event alongside several other wrestlers from the company. While Mami is headed to the Money in the Bank ladder match on June 7, 2025, she decided to have some fun at the event and issued an apology after running into an intentional accident.

Rhea Ripley took to X and uploaded a video from the venue of the Tudum event. The clip showed her emerging from a coffin that carried the words “Here lies the Monster Queen.”

Interestingly, this was the same coffin used by pop star Lady Gaga for her performance themed after Netflix’s highly acclaimed show, Wednesday, at the event. Emerging from the coffin, The Eradicator smiled and waved at the camera. The post was captioned:

“Sorry @ladygaga I accidentally broke into your coffin 💀 #TADUM #Wednesday,” she wrote.

The caption also revealed that the man who filmed Mami was none other than CM Punk. The pro wrestling friends had also graced the red carpet earlier at the event and posed for the cameras.

Rhea Ripley sends a message ahead of Money in the Bank

Rhea Ripley punched her ticket to the Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match after defeating Kairi Sane and Zoey Stark in her Triple Threat qualifier match. The Eradicator has already informed IYO SKY that she will be coming for the Women’s World Championship. Moreover, Mami has also been showing several heel tendencies ever since she dropped the title to SKY.

WWE recently released a video package featuring the Aussie, where she spoke about winning the match and regaining her position at the top of the Women’s division. She even put both IYO SKY as well as the WWE Women’s Champion, Tiffany Stratton, on notice. Reacting to the company’s tweet carrying the video package on X, Mami tweeted:

“Mami in the bank. 🤑”

The former Judgment Day member was dethroned by The Genius of the Sky in a March 2025 episode of RAW. Despite suffering a clean loss and getting distracted by Bianca Belair at the ringside due to her own fault, Mami never accepted her defeat. She even blamed the EST of WWE for her loss.

This was followed by Mami trying to insert herself into the Women’s World Championship match at WrestleMania 41. She even infiltrated the contract signing of the match between Belair and SKY and forcefully put her signature on the document.

Now, if Rhea Ripley wins the Money in the Bank contract, she would be free to use any underhanded tactic to win another World Championship. It would be interesting to see what lies ahead for The Eradicator.

