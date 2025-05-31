[Watch] Rhea Ripley spotted with former World Champion at a major event outside WWE

Rhea Ripley and a few other WWE Superstars attended a massive event outside of the Stamford-based company. In a recent video, she was captured alongside a former multi-time World Champion posing for paparazzi.

On the May 19 episode of Monday Night RAW, The Eradicator collided with Zoey Stark and Kairi Sane in the Money in the Bank Qualifying Match. Mid-contest, Stark suffered an injury and was escorted backstage for medical attention, which left the remaining two competitors to finish the contest. Ultimately, Rhea Ripley defeated Sane to secure her spot in the Women's MITB Ladder Match.

Meanwhile, today, at the Netflix TUDUM event, Rhea Ripley and the former World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk graced the red carpet together. Both The Second City Saint and The Nightmare struck various poses for the cameras.

You can watch the video below:

The other four participants confirmed for the Ladder Match at Money in the Bank are Naomi, Alexa Bliss, Roxanne Perez, and Giulia. The final spot will be determined after Liv Morgan, Stephanie Vaquer, and Ivy Nile battle it out on the upcoming episode of WWE RAW.

Wrestling veteran suggests storyline involving Rhea Ripley getting frustrated with WWE over Buddy Murphy

Rhea Ripley's husband, Buddy Murphy, was released from WWE in 2021. After his departure, The Disciple joined AEW the following year and has since been a major part of the Tony Khan-led promotion.

Speaking on an episode of Legion of RAW, Vince Russo suggested a storyline where The Eradicator could start resenting WWE due to Buddy Murphy's past release from the company. The wrestling veteran theorized that Rhea Ripley could repeatedly question the Stamford-based promotion's decision and advocate for Murphy's return.

"It is so easy for Rhea Ripley. Buddy Murphy used to work there. They let him go. She could be bitter over that. She could keep questioning that. She could keep telling them, ‘Why don’t you bring him back?’ They could tell her he works for another business. She could say, ‘Well he would not be working for another company if…’ And she could start getting really [frustrated]… It’s that simple. Give her something!" Russo said.

Check out Russo's comments in the video below:

Fans will be on the edge of their seats to see if the former Women's World Champion can secure the MITB briefcase on June 7 in Los Angeles.

