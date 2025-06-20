"Sorry" - WWE sends a message to Charlotte Flair after her massive loss on SmackDown

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair recently lost a major match on last week's edition of Friday Night SmackDown. The Queen has now received a message from the company's official Instagram handle.

On last week's edition of the blue show, Charlotte Flair locked horns with Alexa Bliss, Alba Fyre, and Candice LeRae in the Queen of the Ring First Round Fatal-Four Way Match. All of the stars involved in the bout put on an incredible display of action inside the ring. The match ultimately ended in Little Miss Bliss' favor after she quickly pinned LeRae while Flair was busy locking in a Figure Eight leg lock on Fyre.

Following the show, WWE's official Instagram handle sent a message to The Queen. The company sarcastically apologized to Flair, writing that she should have been quicker in getting Alba Fyre to submit.

"Sorry @charlottewwe, you gotta be quicker than that 🤷," the post read.

WWE legend Rikishi gave his opinion on Charlotte Flair

During a recent episode of the Rikishi Fatu Off The Top podcast, The Samoan Stinker stated that he did not consider Charlotte Flair an all-time great, despite the star's 14 world championship wins.

"No, I wouldn’t. Okay. No, I wouldn’t. There’s so many other wrestlers before her, before her time. You know, had they been young to be able to go… they can keep up with her. It wasn’t built like her, as far as pushing her as far as in superstar status. But there was these… there’s a few of them," he said.

Rikishi added that he believed there were a few names, including Miss Texas (Jacqueline Moore), who were higher on his list of all-time great female wrestlers.

Charlotte Flair's booking hasn't been the best in recent times. It will be interesting to see if the Triple H-led creative team will bring the star back into the title picture anytime soon.

