"Speaking of Swamp Donkeys" - Popular WWE star takes a shot at Kevin Owens

A popular WWE star has taken a shot at Kevin Owens following their segment on this week's episode of SmackDown. The star in question is Grayson Waller.

On the blue brand, Owens single-handedly knocked out both Austin Theory and Waller with one punch, after a brief backstage confrontation.

Taking to Twitter/X, Waller took a dig at the former Universal Champion by sending out a four-word message, along with an accompanying picture of Owens.

"Speaking of Swamp Donkeys #SmackDown" wrote Waller

Check out Waller's dig at Owens:

Kevin Owens could be involved in a storyline with Cathy Kelley, according to Dutch Mantell

According to Dutch Mantell, Kevin Owens and Cathy Kelley could be part of a storyline on SmackDown.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell said that Kelley could possibly run into problems with either Grayson Waller or Austin Theory, only for Owens to step up on her behalf. He said:

"This is what I think, I think some guys are going to start picking on her, what's her name? Cathy Kelly, and he will come and take up for her. And that's a start. Because they may not have a spot for him, they are figuring out a spot right now. So I think Cathy has a problem with one of the guys, maybe [Austin Theory and Grayson Waller]. I think they are trying to gang up on her, or do something, and he sails in, and takes it up, and that's a good starting point. Because I think they opened the gates on this one, and this is going to... and we will see next week if they do that."

Owens' first major feud since returning to SmackDown could be against Waller and Theory. On this week's SmackDown, WWE also teased a feud between Owens and Logan Paul.

Are you happy with Kevin Owens joining SmackDown and becoming a solo star once again? Sound off in the comments section below.

