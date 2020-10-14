Special event announced with WWE Hall of Famer Sgt. Slaughter

On October 19, WWE Hall of Famer and former WWE Champion Sgt. Slaughter is going to be doing a Live Virtual Signing session on the @80sWrestling Facebook page. The signing session will be taking place between 7:00 pm and 10:00 pm ET.

Fans can order a photo and get a look at Sarge personalizing it for them live during the session. Sgt. Slaughter will also be giving fans a shout out.

@80s wrestling will then mail the photos out to fans. You can order it right now at 90sWrestlingCon.com

A brief look at Sgt. Slaughter's career

After making his mark in the NWA and the AWA in the 70s, Sgt. Slaughter made his WWF debut in 1980. Slaughter made an instant impact with his "cobra clutch" challenges. He would challenge wrestlers to break the hold and offered anyone who beat it $5,000. He went back to the NWA in 1981 before returning to the WWF once again in 1983.

After another couple of years in WWF, he signed with the AWA in 1985. Slaughter returned to WWF in 1990 as an Iraqi symathizer, challenging Hulk Hogan for the WWF Championship. Later on in his career, he briefly became a commissioner during the Attitude Era and worked backstage in WWE until 2009.