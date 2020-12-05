Special Firefly Fun House segment and a big handicap match announced for next week's RAW

SmackDown isn't even in the books yet, and WWE has already made a couple of big announcements for next week's RAW.

After last week's weird opening segment, Randy Orton will appear in the Firefly Fun House on the next RAW episode.

WWE is hyping up the segment as 'Randy Orton invites himself to the Firefly Fun House,' and it's quite an interesting angle, to say the least. Here's WWE's preview for the segment:

Randy Orton invites himself to the Firefly Fun House - The voices in Randy Orton's head are telling him to step inside the Firefly Fun House. The Viper plans to do just that this Monday on Raw as his psychological war with Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss gets taken to a whole new level. After an intense moment this past Monday on "A Moment of Bliss" that culminated in a standoff between Orton and The Fiend, there's no telling how the mind games will continue to escalate on Wyatt's turf. What will happen when Orton invites himself to the Firefly Fun House with a clash against The Fiend at WWE TLC on the horizon? Find out this Monday on Raw at 8/7 C on USA Network!

Also announced for RAW, AJ Styles, The Miz, and John Morrison will team up for a 3-on-2 handicap match against Drew McIntyre and Sheamus.

What happened on last week's RAW?

Alexa Bliss kicked off RAW with 'A Moment of Bliss,' which had Randy Orton as the guest. The mind games ensued between the two, and the segment took a bizarre turn once The Fiend appeared. Orton had Alexa Bliss in his arms while The Fiend begged The Viper to hand her over.

Orton agreed before going up towards the ramp as The Fiend and Bliss looked on. Randy Orton isn't shying away from the mental warfare, and he intends on taking it one step further next week by visiting the Firefly Fun House.

Elsewhere, AJ Styles won the Triple Threat match to become Drew McIntyre's TLC opponent for the WWE Championship. The WWE Champion and the Celtic Warrior beat Miz and Morrison in a tag team match in last week's main event. The closing moments of RAW had a MITB cash-in teaser. Drew McIntyre foiled Miz and Styles' plans and ended the show on a high as Omos comically carried the Phenomenal One away from the ring.

WWE should announce more matches and segments as we get closer to Monday Night RAW's next installment.