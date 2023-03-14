Special stipulation added to Edge's match at WrestleMania

Edge has challenged Finn Balor to a Hell in a Cell match at WrestleMania 39. The Hall of Famer's rivalry with The Judgment Day has been going on for several months since the group betrayed him before kicking him out.

Since then, the Rated-R Superstar has been at loggerheads with the group he once founded. While it looked like the rivalry would end when Balor faced him in an 'I Quit' Match, their feud resumed when Edge returned at the Royal Rumble.

After losing to him and Beth Phoenix at WWE Elimination Chamber, Balor challenged the Rated-R Superstar to a match at WrestleMania 39.

The legend called out Finn Balor tonight on RAW, who came out with The Judgment Day. The former WWE Champion told Balor that he wanted to end the rivalry. He then said that Judgment Day had made life a living hell.

The former WWE Champion then challenged Balor to a Hell in a Cell match at WrestleMania 39. The latter wasted no time in accepting his challenge.

Judgment Day then proceeded to attack Edge before he was saved by Dexter Lumis, Johnny Gargano, and Candice LeRae.

After several months, both men will finally look to end their long rivalry at The Show of Shows.

