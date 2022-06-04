×
Special stipulation added to Madcap Moss' grudge match at Hell in a Cell

Madcap Moss during his match with Happy Corbin at WrestleMania Backlash
Rosanne Raphael
Rosanne Raphael
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Jun 04, 2022 08:06 AM IST

WWE Superstar Madcap Moss returned to SmackDown following his injury a couple of weeks ago.

On the May 13 edition of the Blue brand, Happy Corbin assaulted his former tag team partner after his loss at WrestleMania Backlash. This resulted in Moss suffering a cervical contusion and being out of in-ring action for a while.

Moss returned to the latest edition of SmackDown and was hell bent on getting his revenge on Corbin. During their match, he assaulted Corbin with a steel chair, as he did to him last month. Amidst the chaos, WWE officials got involved in separating the two men. Thus, Happy Corbin won the match via disqualification.

After the match, in a backstage segment, Adam Pearce informed Happy Corbin that he would be facing Madcap Moss in a No Holds Barred match at the Hell in a Cell premium live event this Sunday.

.@MadcapMoss vs. Happy Corbin No Holds Barred this Sunday at #HIAC?!@BaronCorbinWWE #SmackDown https://t.co/GssRAagsuf

WWE later officially announced the match on the live telecast and via Twitter.

OFFICIAL.@MadcapMoss vs. Happy @BaronCorbinWWE in a No Holds Barred Match at #HIAC! https://t.co/gLDfB9cVHr

Moss appeared on the Blue brand wearing all black, ditching the suspenders and donning a serious look. With Moss having seemingly unfinished business with Happy Corbin, it would be interesting to see how far things go between the two men at the premium live event.

Edited by Neda Ali
