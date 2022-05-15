×
Create
Notifications

WWE details injury suffered by Madcap Moss in SmackDown attack

Madcap Moss was injured on SmackDown by former friend, Happy Corbin
Madcap Moss was injured on SmackDown by former friend, Happy Corbin
1 Comment
Rosanne Raphael
Rosanne Raphael
CONTRIBUTOR
visit
Modified May 15, 2022 07:49 PM IST
News

WWE recently shared an update on Madcap Moss' injury suffered at the hands of Happy Corbin this week.

Moss defeated Corbin in a singles match at WrestleMania Backlash. Corbin was unhappy with the conclusion of the match and assaulted his former tag team partner on SmackDown.

Earlier today, WWE announced via Twitter that Moss has suffered a cervical contusion.

"As first reported on #TalkingSmack, @BaronCorbinWWE's attack has left @MadcapMoss with a cervical contusion," tweeted WWE.
As first reported on #TalkingSmack, @BaronCorbinWWE's attack has left @MadcapMoss with a cervical contusion. https://t.co/VIxDQ93yBu

Madcap Moss formed an alliance with Happy Corbin on an edition of SmackDown in September last year. As a tag team, the duo feuded with Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs. In April this year, Moss last eliminated Finn Balor to win the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

Happy Corbin gloats over assaulting Madcap Moss

The former United States champion expressed no remorse for his viciousness against Moss.

During an interaction with Megan Morant on Talking Smack, Corbin disclosed the reasoning behind the attack on his former friend.

He highlighted that he would do whatever made him happy and assaulting Moss following his miraculous win at WrestleMania Backlash made him ecstatic:

“Explaining what I just did? I mean, I’m here for a good time. I’m happy. I’m happy for a reason, and doing that to Madcap Moss after he somehow pulled out some miraculous victory at WrestleMania Backlash, well, that made me happy. So, that’s why I did it. That’s my explanation. I’m going to go out there and do whatever it takes to make me happy. And making me happy is also going to lead to me leaving you here by yourself.”

Check out the entire video below:

youtube-cover

There is no further update on how long the injury will keep the 32 year-old superstar out of in-ring action. Hopefully his return will be sooner rather than later.

Also Read Article Continues below

What did you think of Happy Corbin's vicious assault on Moss? Let us know in the comments below!

A WWE Hall of Famer explains the secret behind AJ Styles' success in the company right here.

Edited by Arjun
comments icon1 comment

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी