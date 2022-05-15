WWE details injury suffered by Madcap Moss in SmackDown attack

WWE recently shared an update on Madcap Moss' injury suffered at the hands of Happy Corbin this week.

Moss defeated Corbin in a singles match at WrestleMania Backlash. Corbin was unhappy with the conclusion of the match and assaulted his former tag team partner on SmackDown.

Earlier today, WWE announced via Twitter that Moss has suffered a cervical contusion.

"As first reported on #TalkingSmack, @BaronCorbinWWE's attack has left @MadcapMoss with a cervical contusion," tweeted WWE.

Madcap Moss formed an alliance with Happy Corbin on an edition of SmackDown in September last year. As a tag team, the duo feuded with Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs. In April this year, Moss last eliminated Finn Balor to win the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

Happy Corbin gloats over assaulting Madcap Moss

The former United States champion expressed no remorse for his viciousness against Moss.

During an interaction with Megan Morant on Talking Smack, Corbin disclosed the reasoning behind the attack on his former friend.

He highlighted that he would do whatever made him happy and assaulting Moss following his miraculous win at WrestleMania Backlash made him ecstatic:

“Explaining what I just did? I mean, I’m here for a good time. I’m happy. I’m happy for a reason, and doing that to Madcap Moss after he somehow pulled out some miraculous victory at WrestleMania Backlash, well, that made me happy. So, that’s why I did it. That’s my explanation. I’m going to go out there and do whatever it takes to make me happy. And making me happy is also going to lead to me leaving you here by yourself.”

Check out the entire video below:

There is no further update on how long the injury will keep the 32 year-old superstar out of in-ring action. Hopefully his return will be sooner rather than later.

