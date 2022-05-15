"That’s why I did it" - Happy Corbin breaks silence after attacking his long-term tag team partner

In the latest edition of WWE SmackDown, Happy Corbin attacked his long-term tag team partner, Madcap Moss. In the aftermath of the assault, the former United States Champion expressed his happiness.

At WrestleMania Backlash, Moss secured a big win over Corbin. The two men collided in a big singles match where the former secured a rather surprising victory via a Sunset Flip.

While speaking with Megan Morant on Talking Smack this week, the former Lone Wolf stated that he was going to do whatever made him happy and explained his actions. He said:

“Explaining what I just did? I mean, I’m here for a good time. I’m happy. I’m happy for a reason, and doing that to Madcap Moss after he somehow pulled out some miraculous victory at WrestleMania Backlash, well, that made me happy. So, that’s why I did it. That’s my explanation. I’m going to go out there and do whatever it takes to make me happy. And making me happy is also going to lead to me leaving you here by yourself.”

Madcap Moss took shots at Happy Corbin prior to WrestleMania Backlash

Despite being friends and tag team partners for over six months, both Madcap Moss and Happy Corbin had bitter things to say about each other. Prior to WrestleMania Backlash, Moss proclaimed that his showdown against the former WWE US Champion was the biggest match of his career.

The 32-year-old admitted that Corbin was indeed a very dangerous man. He stated:

“WrestleMania Backlash, make no mistake about it, it’s the biggest match of my career. And I was side-by-side with Happy Corbin for six months. I know exactly what he’s capable of. He’s a dangerous man. But at the end of the day, that guy only has a set of ba**s if you count his bald head twice. And I’m gonna show him at WrestleMania Backlash as good of a time as Madcap can have, I’m deadly in that ring. I can’t wait to beat him.” (1:31-2:00)

