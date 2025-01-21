Speculated WrestleMania opponent for Gunther "sounds horrible," says veteran, reveals how his WWE downfall began (Exclusive)

Gunther is preparing for a world title defense against Jey Uso, but a lot of the focus is on his potential dance partner at WWE WrestleMania. Speculation suggests Logan Paul could be a potential rival and Vince Russo felt it was a horrible matchup to have.

Gunther has been the World Heavyweight Champion since SummerSlam 2024 and, at the upcoming Saturday Night's Main Event, will defend his belt against Jey Uso. The Ring General is the favorite to win and retain, and he could enter WrestleMania as the champion, potentially going up against either the Royal Rumble winner or another superstar from Monday Night RAW.

John Cena, CM Punk, and Logan Paul are supposedly on the long list of potential opponents for Gunther. On the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo wasn't too excited by Paul vs. Gunther and believed WWE had massively fumbled The Imperium Leader's world title reign:

Trending

"Yeah, that just sounds horrible, man! Speaking of Gunther, they do absolutely nothing with him. Absolutely nothing! Zero, bro. What a waste!" [46:00 - 46:32]

Vince Russo recalled Gunther's loss to Sami Zayn at WrestleMania 40 and held the booking decision responsible for the longest-reigning Intercontinental champion losing his aura ever since.

Russo said that WWE did not elevate Zayn after the monumental win, which could have been the only saving grace of ending Gunther's winning streak.

"Because they had Sami beat him and when you look at that right now, from the moment Sami beat him to right now, his trajectory has gone straight down and Sami is in the same exact place. So, you sacrificed a heel that was over and part of him being over was that winning streak and you did not elevate Sami whatsoever in the process." [47:28 - 47:58]

Gunther has a few stiff challenges ahead of himself and it will begin with a high-profile title showdown against one of WWE's hottest babyfaces, Jey Uso, at Saturday Night's Main Event on January 25, 2025.

Please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback