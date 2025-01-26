"Speed and Bron Breakker in bark off," "Smart business move" - WWE Universe reacts to IShowSpeed accepting Royal Rumble invitation

Triple H recently invited popular streamer IShowSpeed to the 2025 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event next week in Indianapolis, Indiana. Speed accepted the invitation and was given permission to live-stream his appearance, which garnered several reactions from the WWE Universe.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Triple H shared with his followers that Speed will be at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on February 1. He was on FaceTime with the 20-year-old streamer, who was recently in Uruguay as part of his latest live-stream tour.

While Speed has some controversial moments, WWE fans were not shocked to see him get invited to the Royal Rumble. They acknowledged that his popularity could benefit the company and gain more viewers.

Some also predicted his potential entry to the men's Rumble match which could involve a bark-off with Bron Breakker.

"It would be a smart business move, anything to get more eyes on the product," one fan tweeted.

"Man’s gonna be live streaming in Gorilla and we’ll just see Joe Hendry and Jeff Hardy in the background," one fan claimed.

"Would be funny if he was streaming then 3.2.1 some random music play and the tron says IShowSpeed and security are rushing him to the ring," another fan commented.

"Hunter knows what he’s doing, he’s tapped in," a fan posted.

The 2025 Royal Rumble is scheduled on February 1 and is the official start of The Road to WrestleMania 41.

IShowSpeed has history with WWE

The Royal Rumble won't be the first WWE event IShowSpeed will be attending. He made his surprise debut for the company at WrestleMania 40 dressed as a Prime bottle accompanying Logan Paul for his Triple Threat match against Randy Orton and Kevin Owens for the United States Championship.

Speed even took a bump after confronting Orton, who promptly barked at the streamer and delivered an RKO on him on the announcer's table. He also appeared on the April 29 episode of RAW during the 2024 WWE Draft. The streamer announced the red brand's second-round picks during Night Two of the draft.

IShowSpeed won the 2024 Streamer of the Year at The Streamer Awards, beating PirateSoftware, Caedrel, Emiru and KaiCenat.

