Spitting in Triple H's face was "definitely a good one," says ex-WWE star

WWE Superstars in the past have shared the ring with Triple H, but one star got the opportunity to spit in The Game's face. Recently, Carlito addressed a popular segment between him and the current Chief Content Officer.

Ad

In 2007, Carlito hosted the Caribbean Cool segment, and Triple H was the guest of honor. The two took shots at each other, and the former United States Champion performed his signature Apple spit on The Game. The move didn't sit well as the 14-time WWE World Champion hit him with a Pedigree.

In an appearance on D-Von Dudley's YouTube channel, the 46-year-old ex-WWE star reviewed his own segment along with Dudley. The two addressed the segment, and Carlito said he wanted the angle to look good, and the apple bite, followed by the spit, was definitely a good one.

Ad

Trending

"That's not bad. A good spray. I don't think so either. I'm pretty impressed with that one. I want to make sure it was a good one. Yeah, that was definitely a good one," Carlito said. [From 08:50 to 09:15]

Ad

Carlito thinks Triple H might've been the reason behind his WWE exit

Carlito and R-Truth's exit shocked the industry, and fans rallied for the company to rehire Ron Killings in the coming weeks. However, the former Intercontinental Champion left the company after his contract ran out, and the 46-year-old ex-WWE star resurfaced on the independent circuit.

In the same video on D-Von Dudley's YouTube channel, the veteran discussed his tenure under the Triple H-led creative team and stated that he did the job management wanted him to do. Moreover, he added that the 14-time World Champion might not have been a fan of his work, and could have been the reason behind the exit.

Ad

"So, my goal was to be the perfect employee. I’m not going to complain, I’m going to be up on time, anything they do — that’s why everything they do was on time. Anything they wanted me to do, I did. I didn’t complain. I didn’t suck up to anybody, because that’s just not my style. But I just said, ‘Hey, look, I’m just going to be a professional.’ But I guess Hunter is still not a big fan of mine. And it’s not a hit against Hunter. It’s just that he is the guy in charge," Carlito said.

Ad

Ad

It'll be interesting to see what's next for the former Judgment Day member.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit D-Von Dudley's YouTube channel and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aakaansh Sukale Aakaansh is a WWE news writer in Sportskeeda. After getting hooked on professional wrestling in 2008 watching WWE and TNA, he found himself admiring the work ethic and passion of the wrestlers for their craft, the business, and the industry as a whole.



With a post-graduate degree in writing, and currently pursuing a Master's degree in Communication, Aakaansh's knack for writing and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to SK seven years ago before he found a permanent place in the division in 2021, initially writing SEO content and transitioning to news in April 2022.



He is committed to producing detailed, factual, and unbiased reports free of opinion, which will resonate with both long-term and newer fans. When not writing about pro wrestling, Aakaansh is engaged in the dynamic worlds of pop culture, anime, and Fortnite. Know More

Big issue with Penta revealed HERE.