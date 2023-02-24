"Spoiled b***h" – Ex-WWE star Paul Roma blasts 5-time tag champ

Paul Roma recently opened up about his time working with Buff Bagwell in WCW.

Roma joined forces with WWE Hall of Famer Paul Orndorff in WCW between 1993 and 1995. The duo, known as Pretty Wonderful, faced Bagwell in dozens of tag team matches during that time.

On the Cheap Heat Productions Podcast, Roma did not hold back when asked about his experiences with the five-time WCW Tag Team Champion:

"He was, from what I gathered, he's what you would consider a spoiled b***h. Rich kid. I guess his family knew somebody in the WCW office. He had heat with a lot of people because he just didn't listen. You're given a match with him, you're calling spots, and you're the veteran, and he's trying to call things and do things to you. It's not how it works." [47:16 – 47:53]

Bagwell was tag team partners with 2 Cold Scorpio and The Patriot when he faced Orndorff and Roma. He also formed alliances with various other WCW wrestlers, including Scotty Riggs and Shane Douglas.

What happened when Paul Roma saw Buff Bagwell at a convention

Veteran wrestlers often interact with fans at autograph signings several years after their full-time in-ring careers are over.

Paul Roma once saw a shirtless Buff Bagwell walking through a convention after a gym session:

"He just made people mad, really mad. I was at an autograph show just a few years ago, and he comes walking through with no shirt on. I mean, seriously, who does that s**t? Show some class, dude. You went to the gym, you worked out, and now you come walking through. Why? Why?" [47:55 – 48:20]

In September 2022, Roma challenged his former Four Horsemen stablemate Ric Flair to a match. The 63-year-old never received a response.

