Spoiler: A new alliance seemingly formed against The Bloodline before WWE Clash at the Castle

WWE hosted the final SmackDown before Clash at the Castle: Scotland on Friday, which featured top names from the blue brand, including The Bloodline. While the show is yet to air in the United States, it is already underway live from the United Kingdom.

The Bloodline has been running rampant under Solo Sikoa's leadership, with Roman Reigns still out of action. The Enforcer, along with Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa, have targeted multiple stars on SmackDown, including Kevin Owens. Last Friday, the heel faction put the Prizefighter through the announcer's table after their six-man tag team match against KO, and The Street Profits ended in a disqualification.

Owens will get a chance to settle the score against The Bloodline as he will take on Solo Sikoa in a singles match on SmackDown later in the show. The former WWE Universal Champion had a backstage segment ahead of his match where The Street Profits approached him and told him they had his back.

While Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins are part of a faction with Bobby Lashley, it seems like the duo has aligned with Owens in the All Mighty's absence.

Kevin Owens has been at odds with the heel faction for nearly two years. He and Sami Zayn ended The Usos' historic Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship reign at WrestleMania 39, which was the start of the end of the original Bloodline as Jimmy and Jey soon parted ways with Roman Reigns.