“Spoiler alert” - Former Women’s Champion claims she will be victorious at Elimination Chamber 

Did a participant just spoil the result for this Saturday's Women's Elimination Chamber match?

Six women from RAW and SmackDown will compete inside the Elimination Chamber this Saturday night in order to earn the right to challenge Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39.

With spots limited across the two-day event, this matchup will secure someone's path to WrestleMania this Saturday night.

RAW Superstar Carmella was a recent guest on WWE's The Bump to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked about this Saturday's Elimination Chamber match, The Princess of Staten Island gave out a "spoiler" that she's going to win this match and punch her ticket to WrestleMania 39.

"I mean, you're looking at the winner right here," Carmella said. "Spoiler alert, here I am; I'm ready to win. I'm excited, I know Nattie is on next, and she's probably gonna say the same thing, but she's gonna be wrong. Let me just say she's gonna be wrong. I love you Nattie!" [Timestamp: 49:28 - 49:45]

Will anything shocking take place this weekend at WWE Elimination Chamber?

Saturday's premium live event will be the last major stop on the road to WrestleMania 39, but what exactly should we expect coming out of this event?

Beyond the main event itself between Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn, most matches on Saturday's show don't necessarily have a clear winner heading into the show.

It seems the outcome of some of these matches could create a shocking detour on the road to WrestleMania. Will that happen? We'll find out soon enough.

What do you make of Carmella's comments? Do you really think that 'Mella will win the Women's Chamber match this Saturday? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

