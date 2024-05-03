A member of The Bloodline has officially been given a new nickname on WWE SmackDown. This week's edition of the blue brand is the final show before Backlash 2024 tomorrow in France.

Last month on the SmackDown following WrestleMania XL, Solo Sikoa made a major change to The Bloodline. He kicked Jimmy Uso out for losing to his brother, Jey Uso, at The Show of Shows. Tama Tonga was introduced to the faction as he brutally attacked Jimmy Uso from behind.

Solo Sikoa has referred to Tonga as his "MFT" on television but now the commentary team is using the term as well. Wade Barrett referred to the newest Bloodline member as "MFT Tama Tonga" during this week's edition of SmackDown.

Tonga and Sikoa will be squaring off against Randy Orton and Kevin Owens tomorrow at Backlash. Owens and Orton have had their issues with The Bloodline in the past and the rivalry has gotten personal since Tonga arrived on smackDown.

Expand Tweet

Paul Heyman also made a surprising admission about why Roman Reigns was pulled from this year's WWE Draft during tonight's SmackDown. It will be interesting to see how The Tribal Chief responds when he returns to WWE SmackDown down the line.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback