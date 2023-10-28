Spoiler: Charlotte Flair forms new alliance with WWE Superstar against current champions

Charlotte Flair found herself a new tag team partner to face against current champions.

Since returning to WWE earlier this year, Chelsea Green has portrayed an uptight personality on screen. Often, she is unhappy with the way things are and threatens to complain. This has given way to some funny segments on television.

However, her antics haven't been well received backstage, which has landed her in troubled waters. Tonight, on SmackDown, Chelsea Green interrupted Shotzi backstage. This led to a match between the two women, which Shotzi won.

Next week is the go-home show for SmackDown ahead of Crown Jewel, and WWE is taping next week's episode tonight. One of the matches that took place was a tag between Charlotte Flair & Shotzi vs. Chelsea Green and Piper Niven.

Despite being the champions, Green's losing streak continued as Flair picked up the win for her team by pinning Chelsea.

This win could put Charlotte and Shotzi in contention for the Women's Tag Team Championship.

