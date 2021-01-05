Spoiler on Drew McIntyre vs. Goldberg result; Roman Reigns' WrestleMania 37 opponent (Exclusive)

SK Wrestling has learned that Drew McIntyre is set to retain his WWE Championship against Goldberg at the 2021 WWE Royal Rumble. The Scot is also penciled in to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 37 in a rematch from Survivor Series 2020.

A WWE source informed SK Wrestling that Vince McMahon booked Drew McIntyre vs. Goldberg in an attempt to "propel Drew to the stratosphere of Superstars."

A source within #WWE tells SK that Goldberg v. McIntyre at the Royal Rumble is what Vince McMahon wants, even though the creative team doesn't.



"Vince thinks this match will propel Drew to the stratosphere of superstars."



Current plans are for it to be a one off (Drew retains). — SK Wrestling (@SKWrestling_) January 5, 2021

Goldberg’s appearance on the RAW Legends Night episode of RAW was not announced in advance by WWE. The WCW icon appeared after Drew McIntyre’s victory over Keith Lee and challenged the WWE Champion to a match at the Royal Rumble.

The segment ended with Drew McIntyre telling Goldberg that fighting him would be like fighting his own father. The two men then laughed at each other before Goldberg pushed his Royal Rumble opponent to the mat.

Two high-profile matches for Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre has become one of WWE's top Superstars

Drew McIntyre began 2020 by winning the Royal Rumble before he defeated Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 36. One year on, he is now set to compete in marquee matches against two of WWE’s biggest names.

His recent match against Roman Reigns at Survivor Series ended in controversy after Jey Uso helped his cousin pick up the victory. Since then, the WWE Champion has taken occasional digs at the Universal Champion in promos on RAW.