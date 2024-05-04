Spoiler: Former champion teases a potential feud against Bayley on WWE SmackDown

Bayley defeated IYO SKY to win the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania XL. The Role Model's long-time rival Bianca Belair teased going after the 34-year-old on the Backlash go-home edition of Friday Night SmackDown.

On the May 3 episode of the blue brand, The EST of WWE teamed up with Jade Cargill, Naomi, and Bayley in an 8-woman tag team match against Tiffany Stratton and Damage CTRL's Kabuki Warriors and Dakota Kai. Bianca Belair pinned Kai to secure the win despite having a few issues with the inaugural WWE Women's Grand Slam Champion during the match.

While speaking in a backstage interview after the win, Belair warned Bayley as the interviewer brought up her history with Damage CTRL. The former RAW Women's Champion vowed to win the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship from the Kabuki Warriors at Backlash while threatening to go after the heel faction's former leader afterward.

Bianca Belair's rivalry with Damage CTRL began when the heel faction confronted her at SummerSlam 2022 following her win against Becky Lynch. After failing to dethrone her on several occasions, stable member IYO SKY cashed in her Women's Money in the Bank contract to win the WWE Women's Championship at SummerSlam 2023. The EST has competed against all the members of the group multiple times since.

