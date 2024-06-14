Spoiler: Former WWE champion makes surprise return on SmackDown

A popular WWE Superstar made a surprise return during the go-home edition of SmackDown ahead of Clash at the Castle. The name in question is Baron Corbin, who was drafted to the blue brand during the Draft earlier this year.

The 39-year-old last appeared on the blue brand's show last month to face Carmelo Hayes in the first round of the King of the Ring tournament. Unfortunately, The Lone Wolf lost the match. It was Corbin's first match on WWE's Friday Night Show since his loss to Pete Dunne in a Money in the Bank Qualifying Match in June 2023.

On the June 14 edition of SmackDown, Baron Corbin was seen talking to General Manager Nick Aldis. The former United States Champion thanked the latter for picking him for the blue brand during the draft. He claimed to have worked hard during his time in NXT and hoped for a fresh start on the main roster.

Corbin and Aldis were interrupted by Legado del Fantasma as Garza tried to poke fun at the former Money In The Bank Winner. Baron threatened to hit back before the General Manager intervened and asked the former King of the Ring winner to let him handle it instead.

Baron Corbin's former tag team partner in NXT, Bron Breaker, is on a dominant run on the red brand's show. It remains to be seen what the future holds for him following his return to WWE SmakDown.