SPOILER: Former WWE champion set to return on SmackDown next week

Next week's episode of SmackDown will be the go-home show for WWE Crown Jewel, which will take place on Saturday, November 4, in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. A former NXT Champion, Karrion Kross, is set to return during the show.

Next week's blue show was taped last night and won't be broadcast live. WWE hyped the upcoming premium live event on the blue brand this past Friday night, and a new match was announced for the event. IYO SKY will put her WWE Women's Championship on the line against Bianca Belair.

Plus, John Cena cut an emotional promo that got fans rooting for him going into his first-ever singles match against Solo Sikoa. Later, LA Knight stood tall in the main event, as he defeated Jimmy Uso and laid out Roman Reigns in the ring with the BFT.

As next week's episode of SmackDown has already been taped, spoilers have already been released. This includes a surprise return for next week. According to Fightful Select, Karrion Kross is planned to be back on the blue brand next week. He's been off TV for a while and will finally make his return.

When was Karrion Kross' last match on WWE SmackDown?

The Harbinger of Doom and his wife, Scarlett, were on the list of names that were let go by WWE in 2021 due to budget cuts. After Triple H took over creative, he brought a number of people back, including the heel couple. Karrion Kross' first feud back was against Drew McIntyre, and his most recent feud was with AJ Styles.

The two stars faced each other for the last time on TV on the August 11 episode of SmackDown, which was The Doomwalker's last match as well. It'll be interesting to see what he does next when he returns.

