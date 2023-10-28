Current champion makes bold statement following her loss on WWE SmackDown

Current one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, Chelsea Green, made a bold statement on social media following her match on SmackDown.

The Hot Mess had a match against Shotzi, which she lost. At NXT Halloween Havoc week two, she and Piper Niven will defend their titles for the first time against Thea Hail and Jacy Jayne. The former is also scheduled to face wrestling veteran Natalya in a Trick or Street Fight match on Monday Night RAW next week.

Chelsea Green recently took to Twitter to share photos of herself in a demon cosplay alongside her partner Piper Niven with their titles. She made a bold statement by saying that they're the most successful tag team in the company.

"The most successful tag team in @WWE @WWENXT and nobody can tell us otherwise. #SmackDown," wrote Green.

Chelsea Green surpassed 100 days as WWE Women's Tag Team Champion this week

The Hot Mess returned to the company at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, and she's had a good run so far. She's teamed up with the likes of Carmella, Sonya Deville, and Piper Niven.

Chelsea Green reached a huge milestone in her career this week by surpassing 100 days as champion. This is her first title run in the company. Even her husband, Matt Cardona, thinks she's doing great, as he claimed in an interview that she's the best re-hire of the current era.

"She is doing excellent. Royal Rumble, WrestleMania, Tag Team Champion. When she was released, she was actually wrestling on the indies. I don't know what the pre-requisite for coming back to WWE was, it felt like the pre-requisite was doing nothing, but Chelsea actually worked her a** off, and it shows. She's knocking it out of the park right now. I'd argue that from all of those rehires, she's been the most successful," he said.

It'll be interesting to see whether Chelsea Green and Piper Niven will successfully retain the Women's Tag Team Championship at Halloween Havoc.

