Spoiler: Huge WWE title match sees unexpected challengers step up

A major title match took place at a recent WWE show. This match saw some unexpected challengers compete for a title.

Alpha Academy has been one of the most entertaining teams in WWE. The team originally consisted of Chad Gable and Otis before they added Maxxine Dupri and Akira Tozawa to the ranks. However, the group has undergone a lot over the past year after Gable turned heel and abandoned them to form American Made.

Since then, Alpha Academy has struggled to find its footing. They have even had a couple of chances to challenge for the tag titles on RAW but failed. Their most embarrassing defeat was to Awesome Truth on the April 29, 2024 episode of RAW. Despite this, they have still not given up hopes of becoming champions.

During tonight's taping of WWE Main Event in Brussels, Belgium, Otis and Akira Tozawa challenged the War Raiders for the World Tag Team Championship and lost. This was unexpected because Alpha Academy was not even in discussion for a title shot.

Vince Russo claims WWE made a huge mistake with Otis' recent match

Otis has proven that he isn't afraid to stand up to people and challenge anyone. On the March 3 episode of WWE RAW, Otis faced off against World Heavyweight Champion Gunther. Otis was able to take the Ring General to his limit during their bout before he eventually lost the match. Vince Russo has pointed out a major flaw in this match.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo pointed out that Otis having a 50-50 match with Gunther didn't help the former since the Ring General has been having these kinds of matches with everybody.

"That would be okay because of the size of Otis, but it's not okay when Gunther goes 50-50 against everybody. That's the problem! If he is dominating people and all of a sudden he goes 50-50 with Otis, now Otis goes over. But the fact that he goes 50-50 with everybody, Otis doesn't mean anything." [From 53:50 onwards]

It will be interesting to see If Alpha Academy will be able to become Tag Team Champions again in the future.

