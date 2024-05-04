Spoiler: LA Knight announces next move on WWE SmackDown

LA Knight scored a major victory in his WrestleMania debut last month, but the WWE star failed to capitalize on the momentum to become the new No. 1 contender for the World Championship.

It appears that instead of pursuing his rival AJ Styles again or even gunning for the Undisputed WWE Championship right away, The Megastar has other plans on his radar. He is looking to become the King of the Ring.

WWE announced the return of the King and Queen of the Ring tournament in 2024 as a standalone premium live event. The show will emanate from Saudi Arabia on May 25th. On SmackDown, he made the announcement and even picked up a win over Angel Garza.

Other stars who have already declared their entry include Gunther, Drew McIntyre, and Xavier Woods. On SmackDown, aside from The Megastar, Carmelo Hayes also made his intentions known.

As they say, slow and steady wins the race. This is perhaps an apt quote for LA Knight. Due to his own merits, he went from being an afterthought on the roster to one of the company's most popular names. It remains to be seen if "King of the Ring" is an accomplishment he manages this year.

