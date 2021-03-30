Current RAW star set to be inducted into 2021 WWE Hall of Fame - Reports

It sounds like Hulk Hogan won't be the only WWE Hall of Famer hosting WrestleMania this April.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, as of February, the plan was in place to induct Titus O'Neil into the 2021 WWE Hall of Fame as this year's recipient of the Warrior Award.

O'Neil has a deep connection to the city of Tampa, where he is billed from and currently resides. He also played professional football with the Tampa Bay Storm in 2006.

The reasoning behind him receiving the Warrior Award is due to his years of charity work in the Tampa Bay area.

"...But one thing I do: forgetting what lies behind and straining forward to what lies ahead."

Philippians 3:13

Focus all your energy on moving forward. Trust that God has new levels of victory, peace and favor. Trust that He’s working behind the scenes on your behalf. #Blessed pic.twitter.com/KZ41lYLteq — Titus O'Neil (@TitusONeilWWE) March 29, 2021

Titus O'Neil set to receive the Warrior Award during the 2021 WWE Hall of Fame

There is a chance this means O'Neil has wrestled in his last match with WWE as he hasn't competed in the ring since November of last year when he lost to Bobby Lashley. O'Neil hosting this year's WrestleMania makes even more sense with this information being out in public.

WWE plans to induct both the 2020 and 2021 classes of the WWE Hall of Fame on Peacock and the WWE Network internationally on April 6.

These are the announced and speculated inductees into the 2021 WWE Hall of Fame so far:

Rob Van Dam

Eric Bischoff

Molly Holly

Kane

The Great Khali

Titus O'Neil (Warrior Award)

This is most likely the complete 2021 class for this year's Hall of Fame due to WWE inducting both classes together. The show already seems like it's going to be incredibly long; adding any more names could make the ceremony longer than WrestleMania itself.

On behalf of everyone here at Sportskeeda, we'd like to congratulate Titus O'Neil and the rest of the 2021 class of the WWE Hall of Fame on their inductions this year.

BREAKING: As first reported by @FOXSports, @TherealRVD is the latest inductee in the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2021! #WWEHOF https://t.co/hUMbomRPm9 — WWE (@WWE) March 29, 2021

