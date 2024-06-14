Spoiler: Major WWE star given new nickname on SmackDown

A popular WWE star has been given a new nickname on tonight's edition of the blue brand. This week's WWE SmackDown aired live today at the OVO Hydro in Scotland and was the final show before Clash at the Castle tomorrow night.

Bayley is set to defend the WWE Women's Championship against Piper Niven tomorrow night at Clash at the Castle. The only singles title Niven has ever held in the company is the 24/7 Championship. She is also a former Women's Tag Team Champion with Chelsea Green.

During tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown, Niven was referred to as "The Scottish Monster" during the broadcast. Chelsea Green battled Naomi in a singles match with Piper Niven ringside.

Green tried to cheat to win the match by rolling Naomi up and using her feet on the ropes for leverage. However, Bayley interfered and shoved Green off of the ropes to break up the pinfall. Naomi then rolled up Green to pick up the victory on tonight's episode of SmackDown.

Former WWE manager praises Piper Niven and Chelsea Green

Wrestling legend Dutch Mantell recently complimented both Chelsea Green and Piper Niven for their work on SmackDown.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk show, Mantell claimed that Niven was becoming his favorite female star in the promotion. The veteran added that Chelsea Green is very entertaining as a character and caused him to bust out laughing during last week's edition of the blue brand.

"Piper Niven is fastly becoming my favorite female wrestler. Her and Chelsea Green... it's easy to work with them. Chelsea Green, when she did this, like 'cut your throat,' I bursted out laughing, and I very seldom do that. She is, I met her in TNA and she's got a lot of talent. And even away from the ring, she's got it. She got more talent away from that ring, I think, than in it. That was a very good show." [From 4:38 onwards]

Bayley became champion by defeating her former Damage CTRL stablemate, Iyo Sky, at WrestleMania XL in April. Only time will tell if she can defeat Niven tomorrow night to continue her impressive title reign so far.