Spoiler: Major WWE Superstar turns face on SmackDown

This week's episode of WWE SmackDown was live from Scotland and was the final build-up to tomorrow's Clash at the Castle event.

There were some interesting moments throughout the show, but one of the biggest was when Baron Corbin made his return. Moments later, he made it clear that he was now a face when he aligned himself with Apollo Crews.

Crews was attacked by Legado Del Fantasma last week on SmackDown and this week he was up against the numbers again before Corbin made his way out to the ring and attacked Angel and Humberto.

The duo recovered before the end of the match and returned to assault Corbin once again, throwing him into the steel steps. Elektra Lopez then distracted Apollo Crews and Santos Escobar was able to roll him up for the victory.

Despite the interference, the numbers game is still against Apollo and Corbin, and it seems that the duo will need some help from the WWE locker room if they are hoping to be able to overcome Legado Del Fantasma.

Corbin worked as a heel throughout his time in NXT and whilst being aligned with Bron Breakker, but has now changed character after being moved back to the main roster.

