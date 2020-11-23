Spoiler on the names backstage at WWE Survivor Series

Tonight at Survivor Series, WWE are scheduled to hold the "Final Farewell" for the legend known as The Undertaker. No one is quite sure what to expect from the event, but if the wrestlers backstage right now is any indication, it's going to be a star-studded affair.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, it appears that WWE spared no expense when it came to flying in former Superstars and legends to make the Phenom's send-off special and memorable.

It should be pointed out, however, that even though these wrestlers are currently backstage, there is no guarantee that they will appear live tonight at Survivor Series.

Kevin Nash, Mick Foley, and others backstage at WWE Survivor Series

As of this afternoon, these are the names currently confirmed to be backstage at the WWE ThunderDome for Survivor Series tonight...

Kevin Nash

Mick Foley

Edge

The Big Show

Rikishi

Henry Godwin

Phineas Godwin

Kurt Angle

Kane

The Godfather

Savio Vega

Former WWE referee Tim White

They haven't been confirmed as of yet, but tweets this afternoon from the likes of "The Heart Break Kid" Shawn Michaels and Shane McMahon suggest they could also make an appearance tonight.

Tonight I am very proud to be celebrating one of the greatest careers in @WWE history. A singular talent, a true leader, and a great friend. #ThankYouTaker #SurvivorSeries @undertaker — Shane McMahon (@shanemcmahon) November 22, 2020

With WWE celebrating 30 years of The Undertaker's career tonight, it wouldn't come as a surprise if these were just some of the names the WWE Universe could see during "The Final Farewell" at Survivor Series.

Considering 'Taker's long, illustrious career, there is no shortage of Superstars and legends WWE could have appearing tonight as a surprise.

Who do you hope to see tonight at WWE Survivor Series to pay tribute to the Deadman? Sound off in the comments section below and let the world know.