Spoiler on a segment with Natalya planned for tonight's WWE SmackDown

WWE reportedly has an odd segment involving Natalya planned for tonight's episode of SmackDown.

Ronda Rousey is currently in a storyline with the third generation Superstar. The Baddest Woman on The Planet is scheduled to defend the SmackDown Women's Championship against The Queen of Harts at Money in the Bank.

In a new report from Fightful Select, WWE has an odd plan to further the storyline between Rousey and The Dungeon Diva. On tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Nattie will reportedly face a wrestler dressed as Ronda Rousey tonight. Fightful added that a baby stroller and a fake baby may also be included in the segment.

The feud for the Women's Championship began revolving around which superstar has the best submission move. Natalya believes her Sharpshooter is the best due to her family lineage, and Ronda Rousey believes she can snap anyone's limb with her armbar. Tensions between the two have risen to personal levels that no one could have foreseen.

Ronda Rousey and Natalya have been trading shots on Twitter

Things became personal when the two WWE Superstars traded words on social media. The current SmackDown Women's Champion brought up Nattie's YouTube channel with her sister, Jenni Neidhart, and referred to it as a "discount OnlyFans."

The B.O.A.T. was quick to respond and noted that many fans may find The Rowdy One's YouTube channel even stranger. The two-time Women's Champion said:

"It was either do a channel with my hot sister, or bring people to a rock at the back of my farm to cry and talk about conspiracy theories." - said Natalya

The war of words has continued beyond social media for Natalya and Ronda Rousey. The Queen of Harts was recently a guest on WWE's The Bump and compared the history of the Sharpshooter to Ronda's armbar in wrestling. Nattie also sent a warning to Ronda Rousey ahead of their title match.

