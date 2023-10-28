SPOILER: Roman Reigns takes a shot at both LA Knight and 9-time champion during SmackDown taping

LA Knight may have gotten the better of Roman Reigns on the October 27 episode of SmackDown, but the Tribal Chief had a bit of a rebuttal in the tapings that followed the same night, taking a big shot at both LA Knight as well as a 9-time Champion.

As SmackDown next week will be only one day before Crown Jewel 2023, it makes little sense to do a live taping and have WWE stars fly over at the last minute for the show in Saudi Arabia. As a result, WWE usually records the show beforehand to make it easier logistically.

On the SmackDown taping, LA Knight cut one final promo ahead of his match against Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel 2023. The latter was not going to take it standing this time around. He interrupted and hit back with a scathing response to Knight.

Reigns stated that he took it from pro wrestling to cinema and called LA Knight a redneck version of his cousin, i.e. nine-time champion Jey Uso.

LA Knight made a statement on SmackDown this week

The reason why Roman Reigns had a chip on his shoulder was because LA Knight constantly got the better of him on the October 27 episode of SmackDown.

It started with Knight hijacking Reigns' entrance before sitting in his usual place at the head of the table for the contract signing. He even referenced the infamous "Sufferin' Succotash" promo from 2015.

In the main event, LA Knight defeated Jimmy Uso before evading an attack by Reigns, hitting a BFT to stand tall and cement an incredible night for him where he got win after win over The Bloodline.

