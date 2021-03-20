SPOILER - SmackDown Superstar hints towards their return

It has recently been reported that SmackDown Superstar Chelsea Green was cleared to wrestle last month. It appears as though these reports might be true, as Green has hinted that she'll return to the blue brand tonight.

On her Twitter page, Chelsea Green uploaded a photo of herself standing in the ring, with a SmackDown screen behind her. Green tagged the caption with "@WWE" squeezed between two blue love hearts.

It should also be noted that Chelsea Green isn't wearing her wrestling gear in the photo, and she's dressed in casual clothes. Stll, the picture has already generated a lot of buzz.

Chelsea Green signed a new three-year WWE contract in late 2020, so she's set to remain with WWE until 2023. She was called up from NXT, where she starred with the Robert Stone Brand, near the end of last year.

Chelsea Green suffered an injury in her SmackDown debut

Chelsea Green in WWE

Chelsea Green made her SmackDown debut in November 2020, as a part of a fatal four-way match. The winner of the match would earn a spot on Team SmackDown at Survivior Series.

Green was originally supposed to win to match, but the ending was changed so that Liv Morgan would progress to the pay-per-view. Chelsea Green suffered from a broken wrist during the bout, and she has been on the shelf ever since.

Around the time of her call-up to SmackDown, some reports suggested that Green would go in a new direction and change her ring name to "Victorious". It is currently unknown whether this path is still the plan.

Before she arrived on SmackDown, Chelsea Green was a part of NXT. Toward the end of her time on the black-and-gold brand, she fired her manager, Robert Stone. Green is seemingly set to stand on her own, rather than having a manager, when she comes back to SmackDown.