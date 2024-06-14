  • home icon
  • WWE
  • The Bloodline
  • Spoiler: The Bloodline injures two former champions ahead of huge match on WWE SmackDown

Spoiler: The Bloodline injures two former champions ahead of huge match on WWE SmackDown

By Vivek Sharma
Modified Jun 14, 2024 19:54 GMT
The Bloodline is more vicious than ever (Image credits: WWE.com)
The Bloodline is more vicious than ever (Image credits: WWE.com)

Despite Roman Reigns' absence, The Bloodline has featured prominently on WWE SmackDown, with Solo Sikoa leading the new group. The Enforcer is set to be in action on the blue brand this week where he will take on Kevin Owens in the main event.

Please note: While SmackDown is live from Scotland, the show is yet to air around the world, so please don't read ahead if you wish to avoid spoilers

Kevin Owens has once again found himself outnumbered against The Bloodline. However, the Prizefighter was approached by the Street Profits earlier on in the show. The former RAW Tag Team Champions assured KO that they have his back and will be present for his match against Solo Sikoa.

also-read-trending Trending

However, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins were attacked by Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa backstage, with Nick Aldis and the security team coming to make the save. Owens later revealed that Street Profits won't be able to accompany him for his match as they are not medically fit.

Kevin Owens will once again have to face The Bloodline on his own. The former WWE Universal Champion is no stranger to fighting against the heel faction as he feuded with Roman Reigns' group for many months before he and Sami Zayn eventually dethroned the Usos as the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions.

However, Nick Aldis has shown that he is not afraid to make bold decisions and could take some action against Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa for what they did to the Street Profits.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी