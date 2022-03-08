Spoiler on top NXT Champion backstage at WWE RAW

Reports have surfaced indicating there could be some NXT 2.0 presence tonight on WWE RAW.

This week's NXT 2.0 will feature a triple threat match for the NXT Championship with Bron Breakker set to defend his title against Tommaso Ciampa and RAW Superstar Dolph Ziggler.

It now seems that WWE will be promoting this match heavily on RAW. Mike Johnson of PWInsider is reporting that both Ciampa and Breakker have been spotted backstage at tonight's show.

If true, this would be Bron Breakker's main roster debut. It will be very interesting to see the response he's given from the WWE Universe.

RAW Tag Team Championship match to kick off WWE RAW tonight

Tonight's RAW should be eventful even beyond any NXT 2.0 involvement. The hotly anticipated triple threat match for the RAW Tag Team Championship is scheduled to kick off the show.

Tonight's winning team will seemingly punch their ticket to WrestleMania 38 while the other two squads will need to go back to the drawing board in mapping a route to The Show of Shows in Arlington, TX.

The following is currently announced for tonight's episode of WWE RAW:

Edge will explain his actions for brutally attacking AJ Styles last week

Logan Paul hosts a "Homecoming Party" for The Miz

Jerry "The King" Lawler will appear

The Alpha Academy will defend the RAW Tag Team Titles against RK-Bro and the team of Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens

There are only four more episodes of RAW between now and WrestleMania 38. We're at a point on the Road to WrestleMania where every week needs to be a home run for the company in order to drive ticket sales and interest in WWE's biggest show of the year.

What are your thoughts on Bron Breakker and Tommaso Ciampa being backstage at RAW? What would you like to see on tonight's show? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Edited by Jacob Terrell

LIVE POLL Q. Will the RAW Tag Team Titles change hands tonight? Yes No 10 votes so far