WWE Superstar Omos will not be appearing on tonight's edition of RAW, but the big man has a wholesome reason for missing the show.

Omos battled Braun Strowman this past Saturday at WWE Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. He dominated the majority of the match but couldn't keep the Monster of All Monsters down in the end.

Braun showed off his incredible strength and somehow managed to lift the Nigerian Giant onto his shoulders. Strowman marched around the ring before planting the big man with an impressive running powerslam for the pinfall victory.

Omos will not be on tonight's edition of RAW, but it's not because he lost at Crown Jewel. TMZ Sports shared a video today of the big man surprising his family in Nigeria for the first time in 14 years.

Brett Lauderdale wants to take Omos from WWE

Game Changer Wrestling owner Brett Lauderdale recently claimed that he wants Omos to wrestle for his promotion.

Omos made his debut in 2019 and has had an interesting run on the main roster so far. He was a bouncer during the short-lived RAW Underground segments and had an alliance with AJ Styles that eventually fell apart.

The 28-year-old has shown improvement during his time in the company and folks backstage in WWE were reportedly pleased with his match against Strowman at Crown Jewel.

During a recent interview with Wrestling Inc., Lauderdale praised Omos and added that he would love to see him perform in GCW someday.

"Well, listen, that guy is a powerhouse, right?" Lauderdale said. "He's so dynamic, and what an athlete, and... The guy's a throwback. It's just a huge guy. And I see a lot of potential and personality in him. And I would love to see the Big Man come through GCW." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Although Omos didn't pick up a win at Crown Jewel, he may be the superstar that benefits the most from the match. Braun Strowman certainly hasn't done himself any favors since the premium live event. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the Nigerian Giant.

Did you enjoy the match between Omos and Braun Strowman at WWE Crown Jewel? Let us know in the comments section below.

Could Zack Ryder return to WWE...we asked him here

Poll : 0 votes