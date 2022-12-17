[SPOILER] Top WWE Superstar reacts to Roman Reigns booking an impulsive match after rumored real-life heat

WWE legend John Cena has finally confirmed his return for this year's match, which is scheduled for SmackDown's final show of the year.

Roman Reigns made his first appearance on SmackDown since The Bloodline's big win at Survivor Series WarGames. He insisted on a tag team match in which he would partner up with Sami Zayn to take on Kevin Owens and a superstar of the latter's choosing.

KO fired back by inviting John Cena to compete with him and the legendary superstar accepted. The 16-time world champion confirmed his return during the show's main event.

Disclaimer: The following section contains a major spoiler for next week's SmackDown. Readers are advised against continuing should they wish to avoid the details of the pre-taped show.

Next week's episode of SmackDown has been taped in advance, and we now know how Sami Zayn will react to the previous match being booked.

As shared by Twitter user Qumar Zaman, Sami Zayn addressed the recent turn of events and said that there is no "I" in The Bloodline and only "we." He insisted that both Cena and Owens would acknowledge Reigns. Zayn mentioned how he always wanted family and respect, which he has received from The Bloodline -- the faction that runs the show.

During this segment, Roman Reigns also talked about how he has made millions "whooping John Cena" and will force Kevin Owens to meet the same fate before noticing a slight change in Zayn's expressions.

John Cena is set to keep his legendary WWE streak alive

The iconic WWE Superstar has wrestled in a match for the company every year since his debut in 2002. Fans began doubting that the legendary streak would continue when John Cena didn't seem set to compete in any matches this year.

As it turns out, the legend will turn up on the year's final show to team up with an old nemesis to take on his arch-rival and his newfound friend. It will be exciting to see what transpires between the four popular superstars when they cross paths in the ring in two weeks.

