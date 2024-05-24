Spoiler: Top WWE Superstar returns to SmackDown 

Tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown is the Stamford-based promotion's first time hosting the blue brand's show in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The main event was a King of the Ring semifinal match between Tama Tonga and Randy Orton. In the closing moments of the show, Kevin Owens returned with a vengeance.

Orton secured his spot in the final for tomorrow night's King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event, where he will lock horns with Gunther. The winner of that bout will receive a shot at the world championship of their respective brand at SummerSlam, as announced by Triple H the other day.

When The Bloodline attempted an onslaught on The Legend Killer after the match, Kevin Owens unexpectedly appeared and sprinted to the ring to assist his friend. The former Universal Champion nearly caught Solo Sikoa with a Stunner but the latter managed to get away.

The Prizefighter was last seen in WWE at Backlash in Lyon, France, where both he and Orton fell to Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga thanks to a timely interference by the debuting Tonga Loa. The Viper later assured that The Bloodline would get their due soon.

It remains to be seen where things go from here between all the WWE Superstars involved. However, for now, Randy Orton faces Gunther in the final of the KOTR Tournament that is set to take place tomorrow night at the King and Queen of the Ring PLE.

