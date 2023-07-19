[Spoiler] Who is John Cena's love interest in the Barbie film? Sneak peek into multi-time champion's cameo surfaces online

WWE Superstar John Cena is set to make a cameo in the upcoming Barbie movie, and a new video has given us a sneak peek of his love interest in the highly anticipated film.

The live-action Barbie movie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, is set to hit the theatres on July 21, 2023. The film will clash with Christopher Nolan's equally anticipated project, Oppenheimer, starring Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr.

Before making a cameo in the Barbie movie, John Cena worked with Margot Robbie in DC's The Suicide Squad. He will don the role of Kenmaid in the film, and a recently released video clip has shown acclaimed English and Albanian pop singer Dua Lipa as his love interest.

You can watch a glimpse of John Cena's cameo in the Barbie movie below:

The couple is seen sitting among waves and enjoying music as Cena — with his luscious blonde locks in all their glory -- sings while playing the ukulele.

Movie lovers worldwide are waiting for Barbie and Oppenheimer, as the lead-up to their release date has been incredibly entertaining. While a few have already picked sides ahead of the big box office clash, most have decided to be on Team "Barbieheimer" with solid plans for a double feature.

When did John Cena last appear in WWE?

The legendary superstar made a surprise appearance at Money in the Bank 2023 earlier this year, held in the O2 arena in London. Cena rallied the incredible UK crowd behind bringing WrestleMania to the United Kingdom in the future.

Public Enemies @TheEnemiesPE3 #MITB pic.twitter.com/MP1jMk1Inp John Cena told Grayson Waller “I don’t want no kinda rub from you” LMAOOOO

He was interrupted by SmackDown Superstar Grayson Waller, who argued against the idea mentioned above. Waller insisted that WrestleMania be held in Australia instead and invited Cena to be a guest on his show — The Grayson Waller Effect — at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

John Cena, however, declined the invitation, and Waller attacked him from behind. The latter would soon regret his decision as the 16-time world champion hit the upstart with an Attitude Adjustment to a deafening pop from fans.