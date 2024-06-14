Spoiler: WWE makes major change at SmackDown

Tonight's WWE SmackDown will be the special go-home episode for the Clash at the Castle: Scotland PLE. In what will be a unique spoiler for the WWE Universe, officials have made a significant change for one outspoken superstar.

Chelsea Green and Piper Niven received a strong pop as they came to the ring to open tonight's SmackDown broadcast, which was taped this afternoon in Glasgow, Scotland. The local star Niven was at ringside for Green as she faced Naomi, who had WWE Women's Champion Bayley in her corner. Green cut a pre-match heel promo to taunt the babyfaces, promising to beat Bayley's "glowy girlfriend" before she and Niven both become Women's Champion on Saturday.

The big news coming out of the SmackDown opener is a change to Green's "Hot Mess" entrance theme, which was produced by Def Rebel last year. As seen in the clip below, WWE Music added a snippet of Samantha Irvin's introduction of Green to the theme song. The unique addition repeats throughout the song and is especially interesting due to a previous backstage RAW report.

During the SmackDown opener, Bayley ended up assisting Naomi, then distracting Niven at ringside so that her longtime friend could get the roll-up. After the match, Bayley and Naomi celebrated while The Lunatic Lush was consoled by the former Doudrop.

Green later confronted Naomi backstage, distracting her and Bayley so that Niven could lay them both out as a way to welcome them to Scotland. The former TNA Knockouts World Champion commented that the Women's Championship will belong to her and Niven after Piper's match with Bayley at tomorrow's Clash at the Castle PLE.