Spoiler: WWE SmackDown star officially declares for King of the Ring 

A popular WWE SmackDown star has officially declared for the King of the Ring Tournament later this month on May 26 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Gunther made his return to WWE RAW last month and became the first superstar to officially declare for the King of the Ring Tournament. During tonight's edition of SmackDown in France, some more stars also announced that they would be entering the tournament.

LA Knight announced that he would be competing in the tournament but was interrupted by Santos Escobar. The Legado Del Fantasma member also made it known that he was also entering this year's King of the Ring Tournament.

Santos Escobar teamed up with Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania XL to face Andrade and Rey Mysterio in a tag team match. Andrade returned to WWE during the Men's Royal Rumble Match in January and made it seem like he was aligned with Escobar and Dirty Dom ahead of The Show of Shows.

However, the former AEW star betrayed Escobar and Mysterio ahead of the match and sided with the Latino World Order. Andrade and Rey Mysterio picked up the victory in the tag team match at WrestleMania XL. Only time will tell if Escobar can rebound and put forth an impressive showing at King of the Ring later this month.

