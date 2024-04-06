5 reasons why Andrade trumps Dragon Lee as Rey Mysterio's tag team partner for WrestleMania 40

WWE Superstar Andrade has made an important decision ahead of WrestleMania. He has been seen talking about 'business' with The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio in recent weeks but those plans have clearly fallen through.

Former NXT North American Champion Dragon Lee was scheduled to team up with Rey Mysterio to battle Dominik Mysterio and Santos Escobar at WrestleMania 40. However, Dragon Lee was attacked backstage tonight on WWE SmackDown and it was revealed Andrade will be his replacement. The former AEW star attacked Legado Del Fantasma tonight and shared a hug with Rey Mysterio and Zelina Vega in the ring. It was later confirmed that he will be teaming with Rey Mysterio at WrestleMania.

Listed below are 5 reasons why Andrade trumps Dragon Lee as Rey Mysterio's tag team partner at WrestleMania:

#5. Andrade will get a bigger reaction at WWE WrestleMania

Dragon Lee has an incredibly bright future in WWE, but fans are not totally invested in his character yet. While a spot on the card at the company's biggest show of the year would have been a huge moment for Dragon Lee, it would not have been for the fans.

Andrade wrapped up his tenure in All Elite Wrestling last December and returned to the promotion during the Men's Royal Rumble Match earlier this year. He has not had an impactful moment since his return until tonight. The crowd popped for his babyface turn and it will lead to him getting a big ovation at The Show of Shows this weekend.

#4. Dragon Lee already had a rivalry with Dominik Mysterio

Dominik Mysterio and Dragon Lee had a great rivalry in WWE NXT last year. Dragon Lee defeated Dirty Dom at NXT Deadline, and Mysterio scolded The Judgment Day for not being there for him.

Andrade's rivalry with The Judgment Day member will be fresh following WrestleMania. It could also cause some issues within The Judgment Day, as the faction has been rather disappointed with Dominik Mysterio's lack of communication as of late.

#3. Fans were overjoyed to see Andrade reunite with Zelina Vega

Zelina Vega served as Andrade's manager during his time in the developmental brand. She helped guide him to two NXT Championship reigns and arguably his most success period as a professional wrestler. The fans went crazy when the two reunited tonight on the blue brand and could lead to an incedible moment at Lincoln Financial Field this weekend.

Vega could accompany the returning star to the ring for the match and officially welcome him to the Latino World Order. The faction has been struggling since Santos Escobar betrayed them last year at Crown Jewel, but Andrade officially joining could fill the void that the Legado Del Fantasma member left behind.

#2. The tag team match at WrestleMania could lead to Andrade finally becoming a star on the main roster

Expand Tweet

Andrade's professional wrestling career has been frustrating to watch for many fans. His talent is undeniable, but he has not connected with the WWE Universe on the main roster. Many fans hoped he would become a star in All Elite Wrestling but his time in the promotion was forgettable.

The veteran could finally have found a storyline that will take him to the next level. The pairing of Zelina Vega and Andrade is perfect, they just need a great storyline to work with as well. Andrade can feud with The Judgment Day or Legado Del Fantasma following WrestleMania and it would already be more interesting than everything else he has done since his return in to WWE in January.

#1. Andrade could still betray Rey Mysterio at WWE WrestleMania

It was never even a thought that Dragon Lee would potentially betray Rey Mysterio at WWE WrestleMania. However, Andrade could still have evil intentions and weaseling his way into the tag team match at the premium live event could be part of his plan.

Andrade could let Rey Mysterio start off the match this weekend, only to refuse to tag in. The 'business' he has been discussing with Dominik Mysterio could very well be about Dirty Dom getting revenge for losing to his father at WrestleMania 39. If Andrade betrays the Hall of Famer this weekend, it would be very difficult for him to defeat Santos Escobar and Dominik Mysterio on his own. Tonight's attack by the veteran on The Judgment Day member could be a ruse to give Rey Mysterio a false sense of security heading into the biggest show of the year.

