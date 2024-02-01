WWE veteran knew for a "very long time" that Andrade was leaving AEW

A wrestling legend has recently disclosed that he was aware of Andrade leaving AEW to return to WWE for a "very long time." The said person is Konnan.

Andrade, who went by the name Andrade El Idolo in AEW, signed with the promotion in 2021 amid much fanfare. However, despite a promising start, his career never took off in the company. The former NXT Champion became just another name on the roster until he chose to leave the promotion after his contract expired.

Andrade showed up during the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match last Saturday night. He entered at number 04 and went on to last for over twenty minutes. He was later assigned to the RAW brand. On the latest episode of his Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan revealed that during a conversation with Andrade a few months back, the latter had subtly conveyed to him that he was planning on leaving AEW.

"When I asked him, 'Hey man, are you going to WWE or are you gonna stay in AEW? He kind of told me to read between the lines that he was leaving. So I knew for a very long time that he was leaving, but I didn't wanna say anything," said Konnan. [1:16 - 1:36]

Two more AEW stars are reportedly planning to return to WWE after Andrade

Earlier this week, rumors began circulating on the web, suggesting Malakai Black and Buddy Matthews could follow in Andrade's footsteps and return to WWE once their All Elite Wrestling contracts expire. It was also noted that the House of Black members refused to do jobs in the company and put over other talents.

This prompted Matthews to issue a response on Twitter, who shared a screenshot of his win-loss record in 2024, which showed he had lost three out of his four matches. Considering Matthews and Black are also underutilized, it wouldn't be a surprise to see them part ways with the company eventually.

