4 reasons why Andrade should join The Judgment Day on WWE RAW

WWE Monday Night RAW aired last night on the USA Network in front of a sold out crowd. Well over 10,000 fans were in attendance for what was an epic show with high-quality bouts.

There was a six-man Gauntlet Match that took up the bulk of the final hour of the program. Additionally, three different women's matches took place, one of which was a fun match between Liv Morgan and Becky Lynch. Then, of course, various other stories were progressed through interviews and segments.

One intriguing scene featured Andrade as the focus. The former United States Champion has been courted by Dominik Mysterio to join The Judgment Day. While Dirty Dom wasn't there, Andrade did tell the other members of the faction that he was open to business.

There have naturally been mixed feelings among wrestling fans over the idea of Andrade joining the fiendish faction. There could be positives to the move, however. This article will look at a handful of reasons why the former champion should join The Judgment Day.

Below are four reasons why Andrade should join The Judgment Day on WWE RAW.

#4. Judgment Day has held a lot of gold

Judgment Day at Payback 2023

The biggest thing pro wrestlers want is success. While success in life can be measured in various different ways, there's one true marker of success in WWE. That marker, of course, is winning championships. The Judgment Day has done this in spades.

Finn Balor and Damian Priest are two-time as well as the current Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions since joining the group. Priest also holds the Money in the Bank briefcase. Rhea Ripley is the reigning Women's World Champion. Even Dirty Dom has managed to win the North American Championship twice.

If Andrade joins the group, he will almost certainly end up winning gold too. With the exception of JD McDonagh, anyone who is in Judgment Day either has gold or holds it at some point. Who knows, McDonagh's time may be coming too.

#3. There is strength in numbers

Expand Tweet

WWE is all about factions in 2024. In fact, it has been increasingly evident since 2022 and the beginning of the Triple H-led regime that there is strength in numbers. If you look at almost every champion in the company, you'll see how accurate that is.

Damage CTRL has the WWE Women's Championship and Women's Tag Team Titles. Judgment Day has the Unified RAW & SmackDown Tag Team Titles and the Women's World Championship. Roman Reigns of The Bloodline has the top prize in the company, and Gunther of Imperium holds the Intercontinental Title.

It goes beyond just gold, however. With WarGames being a yearly event, it is more important than ever to have a squad that watches your back. Andrade will have to see the landscape of the company and know that a group is his best chance to both succeed and be safe from being overwhelmed by the numbers game.

#2. Andrade has a friendly relationship with Dominik Mysterio

Expand Tweet

Friends in WWE is always an interesting subject. There are tag teams, alliances, brotherhood, and beyond, but friendship always seems to have an expiration date in the land of RAW, SmackDown, and NXT.

Naturally, most WWE performers have issues with each other because they all want checks and championships. This makes the rare friendships that are legitimate and last all the more special.

It isn't clear exactly how tight Dominik Mysterio and Andrade are yet. If the two have formed a quality bond, however, it may be worth it for Andrade to join the group just to keep the friendship going and to make both performers happy. Since he didn't join Zelina Vega on SmackDown, Andrade needs somebody to have his back.

#1. WWE stars don't want to be on The Judgment Day's bad side

Judgment Day

The final reason why Andrade should consider joining The Judgment Day on WWE RAW comes down to their past. A simple fact has remained evident since 2022: if you don't join The Judgment Day, you are against the fiendish faction.

Those who have been against the group typically suffer for it. Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Jey Uso, Dragon Lee, Rey Mysterio, and various other performers have been at war with the stable off and on, and they often end up losing at the end of the battle.

Even if they don't lose to the stable, however, they are constantly dealing with attacks, belittling, and interference. Rhea Ripley and the rest of her crew aren't afraid to talk down to a wrestler, interfere in their match, or assault them. Andrade could avoid becoming one of their victims if he joins their side.

