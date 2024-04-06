Iconic WWE duo reunites for the first time in 41 months on SmackDown

This week on SmackDown, Rey Mysterio suffered a beatdown and was then saved by a top star who turned face for the first time in eight years in WWE. In the process, an iconic duo reunited after 41 months.

The duo is none other than Andrade and Zelina Vega. Andrade initially came out with Santos Escobar and Dominik Mysterio as they accompanied Elektra Lopez in her match against Zelina Vega. She won, and the duo of Escobar and Dominik started to beat up Rey Mysterio before Andrade was provoked by them and attacked them - turning face in the process.

He embraced Zelina Vega, whom he split from 41 months ago in October 2020. This was three-and-a-half years ago and a lot has happened since then.

Fans were happy to see the duo of Vega and Andrade back together. When Andrade had his early start in WWE NXT, it was his pairing with Zelina Vega that instantly took him to the NXT Championship level.

Unfortunately for them, 2020 saw them break up before Zelina Vega was released and Andrade requested a release only a few months after that.

Andrade would officially replace Dragon Lee as Rey Mysterio's partner at WrestleMania 40.

