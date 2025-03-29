SPOILER: WWE Superstar to challenge Joe Hendry for the TNA World Championship

The viral sensation Joe Hendry is currently at the top of TNA. Having recently won the TNA World Championship, he is one of the company's faces. As champion, though, he has been gracious and willing to take on all challengers, and soon, he will step into the ring with a WWE Superstar.

The Stamford-based promotion has partnered with TNA, and the two companies have been sending their talent across on occasion. At Roadblock, the likes of Moose and The Hardy Boyz represented TNA. This time around, Ethan Page will be the one representing WWE at Rebellion 2025.

Based on recent TNA tapings from St. Joseph, Missouri, All Ego will be challenging Joe Hendry for the TNA World Championship. The two are familiar with each other, seeing as Hendry challenged Page for the NXT Championship last year.

As for why Page is in the title picture, he was at the tapings in Missouri and had a confrontation with the Scotsman. This led to a Triple Threat Match being announced for TNA Rebellion, featuring the two aforementioned superstars and Frankie Kazarian.

It will be interesting to see if Joe Hendry will be able to keep hold of his title on April 27. He certainly will have his work cut out for him. After all, neither Page nor Kazarian should be trifled with.

Joe Hendry is scheduled to make an appearance during WrestleMania weekend

Over the last year, Joe Hendry has become a household name with the WWE Universe. His charisma, catchy theme song, and general humor have enamored fans, and as such, he has many people "saying his name."

Well, with WrestleMania weekend around the corner, he has given the WWE Universe another reason to be excited. Although he will not be wrestling at the Show of Shows as of this writing, his next WWE appearance has been confirmed.

He himself confirmed on Instagram that he would be in Las Vegas at WWE World.

While an appearance at WrestleMania 41 hasn't been confirmed, it will be exciting if "he appears." However, only time will tell what the future holds for the TNA World Champion.

