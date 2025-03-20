Joe Hendry's next WWE appearance officially announced 

Joe Hendry recently took to social media to announce his next WWE appearance. He is set to return to the company very soon.

The TNA World Champion was last seen at the Royal Rumble event last month. He was the 15th entrant in the 30-man match, and was eliminated by Roman Reigns. He showed up at the event with his title. The Global Hero also made multiple appearances in NXT, where he wrestled a few times.

Joe Hendry recently confirmed on his Instagram that he will appear at WWE World at WrestleMania. He will appear alongside many legends and stars from RAW, NXT and SmackDown.

"Joe Hendry Will Appear at @wwe World at WrestleMania Limited Tickets!" he wrote.

You can check out the post below:

Tyler Breeze claims WWE fans would love to see John Cena face Joe Hendry

John Cena recently turned heel, and this is his final year as an in-ring competitor. Many wrestlers, including the TNA World Champion, have expressed interest in sharing the ring with him.

Tyler Breeze revealed in an interview with Jamal Niaz of Monopoly Events that many WWE fans would love to see a match between the two stars.

"I mean, knowing John, he's not above that [wrestling in TNA]. He very much has his finger on the pulse. I've seen Joe talk a little bit about him and John Cena, which I think people would love. I think people would be really into and I think they would have fun with that. I think John would have fun with it. I think Joe would have fun with that. I could see something like that," said Breeze.

The Cenation Leader returned to RAW in Brussels, Belgium, this week, and he was jeered by the crowd. His next match will be at WrestleMania 41, and it'll be interesting to see whether he emerges victorious.

