WWE fans "would love" John Cena to face popular star for the first time, Tyler Breeze says

John Cena will retire from in-ring competition at the end of 2025 after 23 years on WWE's main roster. Tyler Breeze, a WWE talent from 2010 to 2021, recently addressed whether the Hollywood star could be tempted to wrestle in TNA.

WWE's NXT developmental brand has recently featured several crossover matches with TNA as part of a multi-year agreement between the two companies. Several wrestlers have expressed an interest in facing Cena before he retires, including TNA World Champion Joe Hendry.

In an interview with Jamal Niaz of Monopoly Events, Breeze said most fans would enjoy watching Cena vs. Hendry:

"I mean, knowing John, he's not above that [wrestling in TNA]. He very much has his finger on the pulse. I've seen Joe Hendry talk a little bit about Joe Hendry and John Cena, which I think people would love. I think people would be really into and I think they would have fun with that. I think John would have fun with it. I think Joe would have fun with that. I could see something like that." [5:45 – 6:08]

Hendry's popularity skyrocketed in 2024 thanks to his catchy entrance theme and entertaining character. On February 1, he was a surprise entrant in the Men's Royal Rumble match.

What's next for John Cena?

Realistically, a John Cena appearance in TNA is unlikely to happen in the next few weeks. In the immediate future, the 47-year-old is preparing to challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41 on April 19-20.

Cena earned an opportunity at Rhodes' title by winning the Men's Elimination Chamber match on March 1. After the bout, he turned heel for the first time in two decades and formed a villainous alliance with The Rock and rapper Travis Scott.

On March 17, Cena and Rhodes will appear on RAW in Brussels, Belgium. The WrestleMania 41 opponents have not crossed paths since Elimination Chamber.

