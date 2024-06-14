Spoiler: WWE teases major babyface turn on SmackDown

WWE continues to tease a significant turn for top superstars on the SmackDown brand. In a spoiler for this week's go-home show before Clash at the Castle: Scotland, officials moved forward with a major storyline that has championship implications.

WWE has been teasing a potential split between A-Town Down Under - Grayson Waller and Austin Theory, with the latter possibly turning babyface. The current WWE Tag Team Champions are now feuding with DIY.

Last week's show saw the Australian star beat Johnny Gargano. The finish saw Theory help his partner up at ringside, right as Johnny Wrestling hit a dive to the floor. Waller pulled Theory into the dive, then sent Gargano into the ring post to set him up for his finisher. The 34-year-old later denied any heat from the debacle.

The 21st Century Success Story hosted The Grayson Waller Effect at today's SmackDown taping in Glasgow, Scotland. He and The Unproven One welcomed their rivals - Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa. DIY continued to try and instigate a break-up between A-Town Down Under, but Waller insisted Theory would "take a bullet" for him. Ciampa ended up cutting Waller off to challenge the champions to a title match.

Gargano tried to change Theory's mind by reminding him of their past, saying Waller was using him. That's when Waller decked Gargano, while Theory and Ciampa brawled. Theory saved Waller from a Gargano superkick by taking it himself while Ciampa dropped Waller. DIY posed with the title belts to end the segment.

The segment will air on tonight's taped SmackDown, and we here at SK Wrestling will have live coverage of the broadcast. It remains to be seen if DIY vs. A-Town Down Under will happen at Saturday's Clash at the Castle: Scotland PLE.