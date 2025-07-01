[SPOILERS] 3-time World Champion returns from injury during SmackDown tapings; confronts Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes opened the July 4 episode of SmackDown, which was taped right after RAW on June 30. He was confronted by a three-time World Champion, who made his return after over a month.

*Warning: The following article contains spoilers for the July 4 episode of SmackDown. If you wish to avoid them, please exit the article right now.*

Cody Rhodes kicked things off immediately after his King of the Ring win, securing his spot in the main event of SummerSlam, where he will challenge for the Undisputed WWE Championship. Although it's not official yet, he’s expected to face John Cena in a WrestleMania 41 rematch.

While praising his King of the Ring finals opponent, Randy Orton, the returning Drew McIntyre made his entrance. The three-time World Champion hasn't been seen since Saturday Night's Main Event in May, and he came out and confronted Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton.

Ultimately, he just mocked their friendship because, as you know, Rhodes has an immense amount of respect for Randy Orton, his former Legacy leader. He tried to get them to divide, but instead, Drew McIntyre ended up eating an RKO.

Many will consider this instant karma for the Scotsman, who has been out with a neck injury since May 2025.

McIntyre's return is a huge boost for SmackDown.

